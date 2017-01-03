Elizabeth Warren pushes to allow weed biz to bank green
HIGH STAKES: U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is pushing for the budding marijuana industry to have access to banks and credit unions, saying the cash industry may breed organized crime. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is driving a push to make it easier for pot businesses to get access to banks and credit unions, calling the cash-dominated and nascent Bay State industry an "invitation" for criminals and fraud.
