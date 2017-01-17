Don't offer insurance? Mass. firms may have to pay $2,000 per worker

Companies that do not offer their employees health insurance would pay a $2,000 annual assessment per full-time worker to the state under a plan that Governor Charlie Baker plans to offer later this month to blunt the impact of escalating, enrollment-driven costs in the state's Medicaid program. The proposal -- the bulk of which is expected to be filed within the governor's budget due on Jan. 25 -- would also impose growth caps on the rates health providers can charge for medical services in an effort to control the cost of care in the commercial market and make it more affordable for employers.

