Don't offer insurance? Mass. firms ma...

Don't offer insurance? Mass. firms may have to pay $2,000 per worker

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

Companies that do not offer their employees health insurance would pay a $2,000 annual assessment per full-time worker to the state under a plan that Governor Charlie Baker plans to offer later this month to blunt the impact of escalating, enrollment-driven costs in the state's Medicaid program. The proposal -- the bulk of which is expected to be filed within the governor's budget due on Jan. 25 -- would also impose growth caps on the rates health providers can charge for medical services in an effort to control the cost of care in the commercial market and make it more affordable for employers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Warren embraces her role as a top Democratic fo... 7 hr JustAnObserver 3
News Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac... 7 hr JustAnObserver 1
News Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will... Mon Richard 35
News Your View: Natural gas drives energy solutions ... Jan 15 Solarman 2
News A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09) Jan 15 JustAnObserver 267
News Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13) Jan 14 bedava sat 58
Trump catalogue of failure Jan 6 Donald duck Von T... 31
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,464 • Total comments across all topics: 278,013,615

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC