Disturbance causes damage at Massachusetts prison

Corrections officers have regained control of a maximum-security prison unit in Massachusetts but say there's extensive damage after a group of inmates refused to return to their cells. Officials declared a disturbance at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center at 3:50 p.m. Monday and regained control shortly around 7 p.m. State Department of Correction spokesman Christopher Fallon says officials are now assessing the damage, including to an officers' station.

