Despite recent precipitation, much of Mass. remains under a drought warning
Drought conditions have improved in parts of the Commonwealth, mainly northeastern Massachusetts, where a drought warning has been lowered to a drought watch. But much of the rest of the state remains under a drought warning and will remain so until water levels rise, according to a report released Friday by the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13)
|Tue
|cappadocia balloo...
|56
|Trump catalogue of failure
|Jan 6
|Donald duck Von T...
|31
|A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09)
|Dec 26
|Queen Marchetti
|266
|Mass. measure seeks protections for undocumente...
|Dec 26
|tomin cali
|3
|Beautiful Massachusetts Reservoir
|Dec 24
|KoreaTravelVlog
|1
|New Massachusetts trooper is 8-inch elf doll na...
|Dec 19
|IFilmPigs
|3
|Bullshido MMA Forum (Nov '10)
|Dec 17
|Itsover
|6
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC