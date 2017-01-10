Despite recent precipitation, much of...

Despite recent precipitation, much of Mass. remains under a drought warning

8 hrs ago

Drought conditions have improved in parts of the Commonwealth, mainly northeastern Massachusetts, where a drought warning has been lowered to a drought watch. But much of the rest of the state remains under a drought warning and will remain so until water levels rise, according to a report released Friday by the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs.

