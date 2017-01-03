Democrat Jay Gonzalez to challenge GOP Gov. Charlie Baker
Jay Gonzalez, the former budget chief for former Democratic Gov. Deval Patrick, announced Monday that he plans to challenge the popular incumbent. Gonzalez said Massachusetts needs a governor who will stand up to Republican President Donald Trump and defend the state's values.
