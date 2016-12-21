Dartmouth soldiers survived the awful winter at Valley Forge

As part of their education in American history, every Dartmouth schoolchild ought to know that the men from their hometown proudly served their country during the American Revolution, both on the home front as Minutemen, and as Continental Army soldiers fighting on some of the most important battlefronts of the war for independence that started in 1775 in Massachusetts. Today's history lesson starts with the Continental Army infantrymen serving with the 14th Massachusetts Regiment, which included many men from Bristol County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.