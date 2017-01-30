Crocker only bidder for all unserved towns
Of the six internet technology companies that applied for state grants to build broadband networks for "unserved" towns, only Crocker Communications of Greenfield offered to cover all unserved western Massachusetts towns in its written proposal - starting with at least 70 percent coverage of each town and expanding coverage if demand is there.
