Court Rules Against Outdoor Signage at Red Hat Bldg
The Commonwealth of Massachusetts Appeals Court has issued a summary decision that further permanently prohibits outdoor signage on the Red Hat building at 9 Bowdoin St. The defendants, Hat 9 Bowdoin Realty, LLC and Framingham-based Sponsor Co., LLC, had appealed a 2015 ruling by Suffolk Superior Court allowing a motion for summary judgment filed by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation on behalf of its Office of Outdoor Advertising . MassDOT filed the lawsuit in response to two billboards, owned and operated by Sponsor Co., that have been attached to the outside of the building facing Cambridge Street since 2011.
