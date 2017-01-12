Cost gap shrinks, but financing trend...

Cost gap shrinks, but financing trends in Mass. 'regressive'

Read more: Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Analyses of Medicare and commercial insurance place spending per person 6 to 7 percent higher in the Bay State than the national average, a figure that has dropped over the past several years, according to the state's Health Policy Commission. David Auerbach, the HPC's director of research and cost trends, told the commission's board that Massachusetts spent more than any other state on health care per person in 2009, with per capita Medicare spending 9 percent higher and commercial premiums 13 percent higher.

