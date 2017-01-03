Conn. man accused of assaulting Mass. trooper arrested after chase with VSP
At about 11:37 p.m. on Tuesday, Vermont State Police were alerted that Massachusetts State Police had broken off a pursuit of a 2007 Mitsubishi Gallant on I-91 at the state line. The driver, Elvin Gonzalez, 39, of Hartford, was alleged to have assaulted a trooper during a traffic stop and fled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chester Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump catalogue of failure
|Dec 30
|Donald duck Von T...
|27
|A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09)
|Dec 30
|Fish Have Whiskers
|267
|Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13)
|Dec 26
|izmir escort
|54
|Mass. measure seeks protections for undocumente...
|Dec 26
|tomin cali
|3
|Beautiful Massachusetts Reservoir
|Dec 24
|KoreaTravelVlog
|1
|New Massachusetts trooper is 8-inch elf doll na...
|Dec 19
|IFilmPigs
|3
|Bullshido MMA Forum (Nov '10)
|Dec 17
|Itsover
|6
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC