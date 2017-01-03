Conn. man accused of assaulting Mass....

Conn. man accused of assaulting Mass. trooper arrested after chase with VSP

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Chester Telegraph

At about 11:37 p.m. on Tuesday, Vermont State Police were alerted that Massachusetts State Police had broken off a pursuit of a 2007 Mitsubishi Gallant on I-91 at the state line. The driver, Elvin Gonzalez, 39, of Hartford, was alleged to have assaulted a trooper during a traffic stop and fled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chester Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump catalogue of failure Dec 30 Donald duck Von T... 27
News A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09) Dec 30 Fish Have Whiskers 267
News Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13) Dec 26 izmir escort 54
News Mass. measure seeks protections for undocumente... Dec 26 tomin cali 3
Beautiful Massachusetts Reservoir Dec 24 KoreaTravelVlog 1
News New Massachusetts trooper is 8-inch elf doll na... Dec 19 IFilmPigs 3
Bullshido MMA Forum (Nov '10) Dec 17 Itsover 6
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Syria
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,077 • Total comments across all topics: 277,586,422

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC