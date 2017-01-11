Colorado's pot czar, others exit
Gov. John Hickenlooper's office announced Jan. 5 that the state's director of marijuana coordination, Andrew Freedman , will leave to go into consulting. Since the election, rumors swirled that Freedman would take an equivalent post in Massachusetts, which just legalized recreational marijuana, but in actuality, he's setting his sights broader.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colorado Springs Independent.
