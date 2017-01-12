Carson refuses to promise Trump would...

Carson refuses to promise Trump wouldna t financially benefit at all from HUD funds

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

During, Dr. Ben Carson's confirmation hearing to head the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., sought assurance that among the billions of dollars that HUD distributes in grants and loans "not $1 will go to benefit President-elect Donald Trump or his family." Ben Carson, Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development, refused to promise in his confirmation hearing Thursday that the president-elect or his family would not financially benefit at all from the billions of dollars he would be responsible for in grants and loans at the federal agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will... 1 min Cordwainer Trout 4
News Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13) Jan 10 cappadocia balloo... 56
Trump catalogue of failure Jan 6 Donald duck Von T... 31
News A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09) Dec 26 Queen Marchetti 266
News Mass. measure seeks protections for undocumente... Dec 26 tomin cali 3
Beautiful Massachusetts Reservoir Dec 24 KoreaTravelVlog 1
News New Massachusetts trooper is 8-inch elf doll na... Dec 19 IFilmPigs 3
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,471 • Total comments across all topics: 277,894,378

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC