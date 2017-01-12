Carson refuses to promise Trump wouldna t financially benefit at all from HUD funds

During, Dr. Ben Carson's confirmation hearing to head the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., sought assurance that among the billions of dollars that HUD distributes in grants and loans "not $1 will go to benefit President-elect Donald Trump or his family." Ben Carson, Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development, refused to promise in his confirmation hearing Thursday that the president-elect or his family would not financially benefit at all from the billions of dollars he would be responsible for in grants and loans at the federal agency.

