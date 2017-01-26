Cardinal O'Malley joining March for Life

Cardinal Sean O'Malley plans to join 800 young people from the Archdiocese of Boston at Friday's National March for Life in Washington D.C., and a local advocacy group is calling on the media to cover the event. On Tuesday, Massachusetts Citizens for Life said the 44th annual march would "commemorate the infamous Roe v Wade Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion throughout all nine months of pregnancy."

