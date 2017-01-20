BHCA Community Corner
The Annual Appeal provides vital funding for the association's ongoing operations, sustaining the office staff and facilities, allowing its continued sponsorship of community events, and enabling its advocacy work on behalf of the community. Contributors who donate $400 or more to the Annual Appeal can receive a ticket to the upcoming Beacon Hill Gala.
