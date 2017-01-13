Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will die...
There are 12 comments on the Washington Post story from Yesterday, titled Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will die.... In it, Washington Post reports that:
"As Republicans try to repeal the Affordable Care Act, they should be reminded every day that 36,000 people will die yearly as a result." - Sen. Bernie Sanders , in a tweet, Jan. 12, 2017 With the fate of the Affordable Care Act hanging in the balance, the rhetorical warfare is only going to get worse.
#1 Yesterday
Bernie needs to go away.
#2 Yesterday
Bernie Sanders died a long time ago. He just forgot to lie down.
#3 Yesterday
The biggest mistake the DNC ever made was not respecting the will of the people and backing Bernie Sanders.
He would have mopped the floor with tRumps hairpiece.
#4 Yesterday
The untold numbers of deaths associated to the Democrat imposed methods of getting doctors to actually kill people suffering from Alzheimer's and Dementia by drug induced organ failure is not considered. The sick and twisted treatment of the elderly in rest homes is never addressed by Democrats, who portray themselves as humanitarian. They've put money into militarizing police forces in every Democrat administration since Carter, but have done nothing to oppose the cynical, burnt out and deficient care of the parents of their constituencies. They validate cannabis use, which has now been proven to cause schizophrenia. They want clean needles for the drug addicts they've encouraged in Hollywood and the confused journalism of the press. They'll quarantine cats because of bird flu, but not do anything except spread AIDS amongst sexual perverts by sexualizing young children. Everything about the Liberal mentality is suicidal for the human race, especially their relativist views about the sanctity of life in unborn babies and old people.
#5 Yesterday
I guess Bernie doesn't know that death is the number one killer in the world.
#6 Yesterday
And Joe Biden would've mopped the floor of all of them with his hair plugs.
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
155,454
Paris
#7 22 hrs ago
Lt. Gov. Michael Steele: Obama Left Democrats Decimated with No Bench, as They Continue to Alienate Voters
by Dan Riehl13 Jan 2017Washington, DC
Michael Steele, former RNC chair and lieutenant governor of Maryland, told Breitbart News Daily SiriusXM host Raheem Kassam that while President Barack Obama may believe his presidency was successful,Ã‚Â“the problem is, the American people donÃ‚Â’t feel that way.Ã‚Â”
Ã‚Â“In many respects,Ã‚Â” added Steele,Ã‚Â“the 2016 election was in part a rejection of some of those policies and some of the things the President has done.Ã‚Â” Steele said Trump was able to make that dissatisfaction Ã‚Â“the cornerstoneÃ‚Â” of his campaign.
As for where the Democrats stand as a whole, Steele said,Ã‚Â“Over the eight years that he was President, Barack Obama did nothing to create a bench for the Democrats.Ã‚Â”
Steele characterized the DemocratsÃ‚Â’ current response to losing in November as,Ã‚Â“LetÃ‚Â’s do more of the things that alienated those voters,Ã‚Â” predicting a Ã‚Â“strong tilt toward the left.Ã‚Â”
For you low information voters..........Steele is Black.
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
155,454
Paris
#8 22 hrs ago
Planned Parenthood kills more than that every year..........
#9 20 hrs ago
Republicans dusting off grandma 's wheelchair for another cliff try.
#10 20 hrs ago
More racist fake news from a leaderless liar.
“Hillary, thirty years of lying”
Since: Nov 08
155,454
Paris
|
#11 19 hrs ago
FLASH: THIS JUST IN FROM CENTRAL PARK, NY, NY..........the liberals now have at least three people on their bench with more qualifications than Hillary........they were found sleeping on the Central Park benches in NYC.........one was told that the walmart basket would have to go however.
#12 12 hrs ago
Sanders's figure recognizes that not having health insurance is often a fatal condition. The usual irony is that many of the tens of millions who were able to obtain health insurance via the ACA are members of Ill Duce Trump's white, working class base.
However, in exchange for the coming evisceration of their much needed social safety net, such as Obamacare, they got their racist dog whistles. So congratulations to them.
