Baker will veto pay raises, but can he flip votes to kill bill?
Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday said he doesn't want to speculate about what national Republicans have planned for the future the Affordable Care Act, but vowed to ensure that Massachusetts residents have access to health care. [Video: Antonio Caban/SHNS] BOSTON - Hours after formally receiving their plan, Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday afternoon informed legislative Democrats that he intends to veto a controversial package of pay raises worth $18 million for lawmakers, judges and constitutional officers in a move that may carry more political weight for the Republican governor than practical implications.
