Baker urges Congress to keep key provisions of Obamacare
As the GOP-controlled Congress moves rapidly to dismantle President Obama's health care law, Republican Governor Charlie Baker is staking out independent ground and calling for federal lawmakers to maintain several key provisions of the Affordable Care Act. They include coverage for pre-existing conditions and allowing Massachusetts to keep its first-in-the-nation mandate that all its residents have health insurance.
