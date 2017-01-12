Baker urges Congress to keep key prov...

Baker urges Congress to keep key provisions of Obamacare

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

As the GOP-controlled Congress moves rapidly to dismantle President Obama's health care law, Republican Governor Charlie Baker is staking out independent ground and calling for federal lawmakers to maintain several key provisions of the Affordable Care Act. They include coverage for pre-existing conditions and allowing Massachusetts to keep its first-in-the-nation mandate that all its residents have health insurance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13) Jan 10 cappadocia balloo... 56
Trump catalogue of failure Jan 6 Donald duck Von T... 31
News A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09) Dec 26 Queen Marchetti 266
News Mass. measure seeks protections for undocumente... Dec 26 tomin cali 3
Beautiful Massachusetts Reservoir Dec 24 KoreaTravelVlog 1
News New Massachusetts trooper is 8-inch elf doll na... Dec 19 IFilmPigs 3
Bullshido MMA Forum (Nov '10) Dec 17 Itsover 6
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,618 • Total comments across all topics: 277,858,032

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC