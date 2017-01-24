Baker should have been at women's march, Moulton says
US Representative Seth Moulton on Tuesday ripped into Governor Charlie Baker for not attending the women's march in Boston, calling it a pattern of kowtowing to President Donald Trump. "He absolutely should have been there," said Moulton, a Salem Democrat attended the march in Washington.
