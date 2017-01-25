Baker budget includes $300m from new fee on businesses
Governor Charlie Baker, who won election two years ago with a no-new-tax pledge, proposed a $40.5 billion state budget Wednesday that relies on hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue from what the business community frames as new taxes. Looking to check ballooning medical costs, Baker is proposing a steep new levy on businesses with at least 10 employees that he expects to raise $300 million a year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13)
|Tue
|Vladimir S
|2
|There's A Reason Why So Many Female Members Of ...
|Jan 23
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Women march on Washington to counter Trump's me...
|Jan 22
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will...
|Jan 18
|Democrats R LIARS
|36
|Warren embraces her role as a top Democratic fo...
|Jan 17
|JustAnObserver
|3
|Elizabeth Warren: The GOP's strategy for Obamac...
|Jan 17
|JustAnObserver
|1
|Your View: Natural gas drives energy solutions ...
|Jan 15
|Solarman
|2
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC