Baker budget includes $300m from new fee on businesses

Governor Charlie Baker, who won election two years ago with a no-new-tax pledge, proposed a $40.5 billion state budget Wednesday that relies on hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue from what the business community frames as new taxes. Looking to check ballooning medical costs, Baker is proposing a steep new levy on businesses with at least 10 employees that he expects to raise $300 million a year.

