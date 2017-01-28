Baker again seeks to restrict eligibility for welfare program

A small provision buried in the $40.5 billion state budget proposed by Governor Charlie Baker last week could strip benefits from about 5,700 of the state's poorest families, according to state officials and advocates for the poor who have analyzed the plan. Baker, a Republican who pledged to reform the state's welfare system, has proposed to shrink the number of families who qualify for a state cash benefit that currently helps about 32,000 families with a benefit of about $447 a month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.