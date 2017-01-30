Authorities disrupt Maine heroin ring that was supplied from Mass.

An alleged heroin distribution ring centered in a small Maine town that was supplied with a deadly mixture of heroin and fentanyl from sources in Massachusetts has been broken up, and authorities have seized $178,000 in cash from a New Hampshire storage locker. During the investigation, more than eight pounds of suspected heroin mixed with fentanyl seized by authorities, the largest seizure of heroin in Maine's history, according to the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency Roy McKinney said.

