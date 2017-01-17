At MLK breakfast, Warren said Lewis has earned right to question Trump
U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren says Rep. John Lewis has earned the right to raise questions about the legitimacy of Donald Trump's election. The Massachusetts Democrat said Lewis put his life on the line during the civil rights movement while Trump "hasn't put his life on the line for anyone except Donald Trump."
