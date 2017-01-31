Anticipating end of Obamacare, state lawmakers press for contraceptive mandate
Faced with the threatened repeal of the Affordable Care Act, which provided free birth control to women for the first time, Massachusetts lawmakers are scrambling to deliver a bill that would preserve - and even expand - free contraceptive coverage for all state residents. A bill introduced on Beacon Hill would expand the provisions of the Affordable Care Act, which guarantees contraceptive coverage without co-payments or deductibles but does not currently cover every form of birth control.
