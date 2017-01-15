Alert: Massachusetts Property Tax Alert
On August 9, 2016, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker signed The Municipal Modernization Act An Act to Modernize Municipal Finance and Government H. 4565, which was effective as of November 7, 2016, unless otherwise noted. The purpose of the bill is to improve municipal government efficiency, streamline processes, and provide consistency to taxpayers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trackers MC Boston? (Apr '13)
|4 hr
|Luscious Laurie
|43
|Massachusetts officer suspended for roughing up...
|Fri
|Cops are degenerates
|1
|Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13)
|Jan 24
|Vladimir S
|2
|There's A Reason Why So Many Female Members Of ...
|Jan 23
|Cordwainer Trout
|3
|Women march on Washington to counter Trump's me...
|Jan 22
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will...
|Jan 18
|Democrats R LIARS
|36
|Warren embraces her role as a top Democratic fo...
|Jan 17
|JustAnObserver
|3
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC