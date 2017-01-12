'A tale of 2 states': Sen. Hinds disc...

'A tale of 2 states': Sen. Hinds discusses plans to make Beacon Hill work for Western Mass.

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Berkshire Eagle

THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE. Newly sworn-in state Sen. Adam Hinds talks about some of the issues he will focus on as he begins his term at his temporary office in Pittsfield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will... 4 hr Richard 35
News Your View: Natural gas drives energy solutions ... Sun Solarman 2
News Warren embraces her role as a top Democratic fo... Sun Singledad 2
News A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09) Sun JustAnObserver 267
News Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13) Jan 14 bedava sat 58
Trump catalogue of failure Jan 6 Donald duck Von T... 31
News Mass. measure seeks protections for undocumente... Dec 26 tomin cali 3
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,869 • Total comments across all topics: 277,968,670

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC