'A tale of 2 states': Sen. Hinds discusses plans to make Beacon Hill work for Western Mass.
THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE. Newly sworn-in state Sen. Adam Hinds talks about some of the issues he will focus on as he begins his term at his temporary office in Pittsfield.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Berkshire Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will...
|4 hr
|Richard
|35
|Your View: Natural gas drives energy solutions ...
|Sun
|Solarman
|2
|Warren embraces her role as a top Democratic fo...
|Sun
|Singledad
|2
|A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09)
|Sun
|JustAnObserver
|267
|Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13)
|Jan 14
|bedava sat
|58
|Trump catalogue of failure
|Jan 6
|Donald duck Von T...
|31
|Mass. measure seeks protections for undocumente...
|Dec 26
|tomin cali
|3
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC