15 Massachusetts communities share $5.5M in street grants
The state Transportation Department has distributed $5.5 million to 15 Massachusetts communities to make the streets safer and more pleasant. The grant money comes from the state's Complete Streets program, which aims to provide safe and accessible options for all travel modes and for all people, taking into account the ages and abilities of individuals.
