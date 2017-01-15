15 Massachusetts communities share $5...

15 Massachusetts communities share $5.5M in street grants

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

The state Transportation Department has distributed $5.5 million to 15 Massachusetts communities to make the streets safer and more pleasant. The grant money comes from the state's Complete Streets program, which aims to provide safe and accessible options for all travel modes and for all people, taking into account the ages and abilities of individuals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trackers MC Boston? (Apr '13) 1 hr Luscious Laurie 43
News Massachusetts officer suspended for roughing up... Fri Cops are degenerates 1
Fairhaven Building Inspector Overpays Himself $... (Mar '13) Jan 24 Vladimir S 2
News There's A Reason Why So Many Female Members Of ... Jan 23 Cordwainer Trout 3
News Women march on Washington to counter Trump's me... Jan 22 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Bernie Sanders's claim that '36,000 people will... Jan 18 Democrats R LIARS 36
News Warren embraces her role as a top Democratic fo... Jan 17 JustAnObserver 3
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,766 • Total comments across all topics: 278,334,214

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC