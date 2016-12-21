Violent crime in Massachusetts sinks ...

Violent crime in Massachusetts sinks to 41-year low

After peaking in the early 1990s, the violent crime rate has dropped by more than half in Massachusetts, falling last year to its lowest level since 1974, according to FBI data. Statistics released earlier this year show the rate of violent offenses reported to law enforcement agencies in Massachusetts declined once again in 2015, the most recent year for which data was available, continuing a steep slide that has characterized crime patterns for much of the last two decades.

