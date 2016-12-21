Trump's security advisor connected to investor busted for selling stolen biotech to KGB
Donald Trump's pick for national security advisor formed a business partnership this year with a Massachusetts man who was convicted of trying to sell stolen biotech materials to the Russian KGB intelligence agency. Michael Flynn, a retired U.S. Army general and former head of the Defense Intelligence Agency, owns a private consulting firm that works with cyber security companies and defense contractors, and the Flynn Intel Group collaborated last spring with Brainwave Science, reported Bloomberg .
