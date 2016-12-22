The sleigh is packed and ready for takeoff
As Delivery Eve draws near for Globe Santa, all the gifts have been packed and his sleigh is being readied for takeoff to some 20,000 homes, and close to 35,000 children, most of them across Eastern Massachusetts. Since 1956, the Globe Santa program has raised some $46 million to send holiday presents, clothes, books, and puzzles to almost 3 million deserving children in 1.3 million families.
