SBA Names Westfield Bank Top Western Massachusetts 3rd Party Lender by Dollars and Volume for 2016
Westfield Bank was among 20 participating lenders in Western Massachusetts in 2016. As an SBA Lender, Westfield Bank lends to small businesses with the SBA acting as the guarantor of the loan.
