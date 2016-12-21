Pot, taxes, crime among likely issues for new Legislature in Mass.
The new year means the start of a brand new two-year session for the Massachusetts Legislature with all signs pointing to a busy agenda for lawmakers in the months ahead. Nagging fiscal problems, calls for changes in the criminal justice system and disagreements around the state's new recreational marijuana law are among major challenges the Democratic-controlled Legislature and Republican Gov. Charlie Baker are likely to face.
