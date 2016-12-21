Pizza ID, Rattlesnake Island: New England's 2016 weirdness

Of 40-year-old Twinkies, clown wars and pizza offered as ID. File 2016 in New England under "W'' for wacky. Your guide to some of the weirder stories that left us scratching our heads, laughing out loud or both: A Massachusetts student became a national punchline after she tried to use a slice of pizza as a form of identification to get into a college town bar - then slapped the bouncer when he refused her entry.

