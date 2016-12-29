More than half of the adults entering state-licensed, residential addiction treatment centers in Massachusetts do not complete their treatment programs and one in eight are readmitted within a month of being discharged, according to a new state report. The findings from a special commission created to study the state's network of treatment centers point to some of the many challenges facing policymakers trying to control a persistent and deadly opioid addiction scourge.

