On Democrats and media finally recognizing Russia as a threat: Welcome to the party, pal

It's great that the White House and major media have seemingly come around to the idea that Russia poses a serious threat to the United States. But did it really take the Democrats losing a presidential election for them to say it out loud? Don't get me wrong: I'm pleased as punch to hear members of the Obama administration and leading pundits recognize Russian President Vladimir Putin as an enemy to the U.S. and the free West.

