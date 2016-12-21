On Democrats and media finally recogn...

On Democrats and media finally recognizing Russia as a threat: Welcome to the party, pal

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Washington Examiner

It's great that the White House and major media have seemingly come around to the idea that Russia poses a serious threat to the United States. But did it really take the Democrats losing a presidential election for them to say it out loud? Don't get me wrong: I'm pleased as punch to hear members of the Obama administration and leading pundits recognize Russian President Vladimir Putin as an enemy to the U.S. and the free West.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump catalogue of failure Dec 30 Donald duck Von T... 27
News A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09) Dec 30 Fish Have Whiskers 267
News Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13) Dec 26 izmir escort 54
News Mass. measure seeks protections for undocumente... Dec 26 tomin cali 3
Beautiful Massachusetts Reservoir Dec 24 KoreaTravelVlog 1
News New Massachusetts trooper is 8-inch elf doll na... Dec 19 IFilmPigs 3
Bullshido MMA Forum (Nov '10) Dec 17 Itsover 6
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Gunman
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,687 • Total comments across all topics: 277,526,905

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC