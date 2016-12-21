News | Baker Announces $12 Million in...

News | Baker Announces $12 Million in Federal Funding to Speed Up Deployment of Electric Cars

Governor Charlie Baker announced the award of $12 million in federal funding from the U.S. Department of Energy to help Massachusetts and Plug in America accelerate the development of electric, plug in electric and fuel cell electric vehicles, referred to as Zero Emission Vehicles . "The innovative test drive initiative funded by the program is proven to help shape consumer perceptions of driving electric and how easy it is to make the switch away from petroleum to make our environment cleaner.

