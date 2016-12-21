New Williamstown Community Preservation Committee Sees Seven ApplicantsDecember 26, 2016

New Williamstown Community Preservati...

New Williamstown Community Preservation Committee Sees Seven Applicants
December 26, 2016

Seven petitioners seeking a total of $189,501 have submitted applications to the Community Preservation Committee for fiscal 2018, according to the town website on Sunday. The total amount of money sought is about $19,500 above the CPC's stated target for distributions in the next fiscal year.

