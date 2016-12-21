New N.H. casino donates more than $60K to non profits

After the first 30 days of casino operations at the Boston Billiard Club & Casino, the club has donated more than $60,000 to three local 501 3 designated organizations. In partnership with the State of New Hampshire Racing and Charitable Gaming Commission, the Boston Billiard Club & Casino donates 35 percent of all gaming revenue to approved 501 3 organizations.

