Motor Carriers Unable to Preempt Massachusetts Independent Contractor Law

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court has ruled that the most onerous provision of the state's three-pronged independent contractor statute - the requirement that independent contractors perform a service outside an employer's usual business - is preempted by federal law as it applies to delivery drivers. The SJC's decision reinforces the US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit's precedent upholding federal preemption of a portion of the Commonwealth's Independent Contractor law, Mass.

