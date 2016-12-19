Massachusettsa 11 electors cast ballots for Hillary Clinton
The 11 members of the Electoral College from Massachusetts cast their ballots Monday for Democrat Hillary Clinton, with several noting that she received more popular votes for president even while losing the electoral vote to Republican Donald Trump. The electors, chosen by the Democratic State Committee, gathered in the House of Representatives chamber at the Statehouse to perform their constitutional duties in a ceremony steeped in tradition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump catalogue of failure
|3 hr
|Not my President
|24
|New Massachusetts trooper is 8-inch elf doll na...
|Dec 19
|IFilmPigs
|3
|Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13)
|Dec 18
|sac ekimi
|54
|Bullshido MMA Forum (Nov '10)
|Dec 17
|Itsover
|6
|How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke...
|Dec 16
|anderson
|1
|$1M a oeHoliday Magica lottery ticket prize winner
|Dec 13
|hassen
|5
|Who cares if Mitt Romney is a sellout?
|Dec 10
|Not my President
|2
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC