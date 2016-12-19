Massachusettsa 11 electors cast ballo...

Massachusettsa 11 electors cast ballots for Hillary Clinton

Monday Dec 19 Read more: The Tribune

The 11 members of the Electoral College from Massachusetts cast their ballots Monday for Democrat Hillary Clinton, with several noting that she received more popular votes for president even while losing the electoral vote to Republican Donald Trump. The electors, chosen by the Democratic State Committee, gathered in the House of Representatives chamber at the Statehouse to perform their constitutional duties in a ceremony steeped in tradition.

