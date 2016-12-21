Massachusetts pols sitting on mountai...

Massachusetts pols sitting on mountains of campaign cash

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Boston Herald

Top Massachusetts politicians are sitting on mountains of campaign cash as they head into the 2018 election cycle, making the task of potential challengers even more daunting. One of the biggest belongs to Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, who had $4.6 million in his campaign account as of mid-December.

