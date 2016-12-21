Massachusetts pols sitting on mountains of campaign cash
Top Massachusetts politicians are sitting on mountains of campaign cash as they head into the 2018 election cycle, making the task of potential challengers even more daunting. One of the biggest belongs to Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, who had $4.6 million in his campaign account as of mid-December.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13)
|7 hr
|izmir escort
|54
|A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09)
|8 hr
|Queen Marchetti
|266
|Mass. measure seeks protections for undocumente...
|9 hr
|tomin cali
|3
|Beautiful Massachusetts Reservoir
|Dec 24
|KoreaTravelVlog
|1
|Trump catalogue of failure
|Dec 22
|Not my President
|24
|New Massachusetts trooper is 8-inch elf doll na...
|Dec 19
|IFilmPigs
|3
|Bullshido MMA Forum (Nov '10)
|Dec 17
|Itsover
|6
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC