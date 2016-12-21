Massachusetts Muslim cemetery to go ahead after year-long fight
A proposed Muslim cemetery in rural central Massachusetts will go forward after the town that fought the idea for most of the year and the Islamic society that proposed the plan reached a deal, the two sides said on Friday. The agreement will allow the Islamic Society of Greater Worcester to buy a 55-acre site where it plans to build a 6 acre cemetery in the town of Dudley, located about 50 miles southwest of Boston along the Connecticut border.
