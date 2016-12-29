Massachusetts Legislature Votes to Delay Pot Shops by 6 Months
The Massachusetts legislature approved a six-month delay of several key provisions in the state's new recreational marijuana law, including the licensing of pot shops. The timetable for opening retail marijuana stores is now expected to be pushed from the beginning of 2018 until the middle of that year.
