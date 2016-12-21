Massachusetts Emergency Management Ag...

Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency Situational Awareness Statement - December 28, 2016

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: City of Framingham

At this time, the southeast and east coastal areas of the state are expected to receive mostly rainfall. However, interior Massachusetts, particularly to the north and west of Worcester, may receive moderate to heavy snowfall with accumulations of 12" to 18" in north central Massachusetts, and 6" to 12" in other areas west of Rte.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Framingham.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump catalogue of failure 7 hr PBI first class only 25
News Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13) Dec 26 izmir escort 54
News A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09) Dec 26 Queen Marchetti 266
News Mass. measure seeks protections for undocumente... Dec 26 tomin cali 3
Beautiful Massachusetts Reservoir Dec 24 KoreaTravelVlog 1
News New Massachusetts trooper is 8-inch elf doll na... Dec 19 IFilmPigs 3
Bullshido MMA Forum (Nov '10) Dec 17 Itsover 6
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,955 • Total comments across all topics: 277,405,278

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC