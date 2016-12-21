Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency Situational Awareness Statement - December 28, 2016
At this time, the southeast and east coastal areas of the state are expected to receive mostly rainfall. However, interior Massachusetts, particularly to the north and west of Worcester, may receive moderate to heavy snowfall with accumulations of 12" to 18" in north central Massachusetts, and 6" to 12" in other areas west of Rte.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Framingham.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump catalogue of failure
|7 hr
|PBI first class only
|25
|Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13)
|Dec 26
|izmir escort
|54
|A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09)
|Dec 26
|Queen Marchetti
|266
|Mass. measure seeks protections for undocumente...
|Dec 26
|tomin cali
|3
|Beautiful Massachusetts Reservoir
|Dec 24
|KoreaTravelVlog
|1
|New Massachusetts trooper is 8-inch elf doll na...
|Dec 19
|IFilmPigs
|3
|Bullshido MMA Forum (Nov '10)
|Dec 17
|Itsover
|6
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC