Massachusetts Deal Removes Hurdle To ...

Massachusetts Deal Removes Hurdle To Gas Pipeline Into Connecticut

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Hartford Courant

A $640,000 negotiated settlement between a pipeline company and Massachusetts removes what appears to be one of the last roadblocks to an expansion project designed to bring more natural gas into Connecticut. Massachusetts officials and representatives of Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hartford Courant.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump catalogue of failure 13 hr Donald duck Von T... 27
News A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09) 20 hr Fish Have Whiskers 267
News Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13) Dec 26 izmir escort 54
News Mass. measure seeks protections for undocumente... Dec 26 tomin cali 3
Beautiful Massachusetts Reservoir Dec 24 KoreaTravelVlog 1
News New Massachusetts trooper is 8-inch elf doll na... Dec 19 IFilmPigs 3
Bullshido MMA Forum (Nov '10) Dec 17 Itsover 6
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,270 • Total comments across all topics: 277,477,006

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC