Lowell Sun story from 20 hrs ago, titled Mass. measure seeks protections for undocumented immigrants.

For municipalities with large populations of undocumented immigrants, it's one of the biggest challenges for law enforcement: How do we create a relationship of trust with a community taught not to trust us? After the presidential race spurred heated national debate on immigration, state Sen. Jamie Eldridge announced last month plans to refile a bill to allow state and local law enforcement to take a lighthanded approach to federal immigration laws. The Acton Democrat filed the bill in two previous legislative sessions, but he has hopes it will find more support this year.

