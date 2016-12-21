Mass. measure seeks protections for undocumented immigrants
For municipalities with large populations of undocumented immigrants, it's one of the biggest challenges for law enforcement: How do we create a relationship of trust with a community taught not to trust us? After the presidential race spurred heated national debate on immigration, state Sen. Jamie Eldridge announced last month plans to refile a bill to allow state and local law enforcement to take a lighthanded approach to federal immigration laws. The Acton Democrat filed the bill in two previous legislative sessions, but he has hopes it will find more support this year.
more dems proving themselves to support criminals over laws and citizens
I have to hand it to the wet backs. They have taken lying, cheating, stealing, violence and drug dealing to new levels AND have completely changed what is logical. Wet back females are twice as likely to be beaten by their partner so that affords them special status as victims. The police have to be trusted by wet backs so they will report domestic violence without fear of being deported. So, because wet backs ARE VIOLENT DOMESTIC ABUSERS they are treated special. The old yes I killed my parents but I want mercy because I'm an orphan argument. Wet backs are contemptible vermin. Their supporters are worse, traitorous scum.
Since: Aug 11
10,601
Location hidden
heck you also described many who are against trump. i do find it foolish that an illegal can get its partner to hit them then get special treatment instead of deporting both on the spot.
