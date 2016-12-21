Mass. legislators to get first raise in 8 years

For the first time in eight years, legislators on Beacon Hill will see an increase in their base salaries after Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday certified a pay raise of $2,515 for the 200 members of the House and Senate, bringing their base pay up to $62,547. Governors are required by the constitution every two years to consider pay increases for lawmakers based on changes in median household income. Baker's team determined that median household income in Massachusetts climbed by 4.19 percent between 2013 and 2015. The governor, in a letter to Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, indicated that he used the American Community Survey, which is produced by the U.S. Census Bureau, to review changes in income across the state.

