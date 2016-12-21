Mass. legislators to get first raise ...

Mass. legislators to get first raise in 8 years

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: SouthCoastToday.com

For the first time in eight years, legislators on Beacon Hill will see an increase in their base salaries after Gov. Charlie Baker on Thursday certified a pay raise of $2,515 for the 200 members of the House and Senate, bringing their base pay up to $62,547.  Governors are required by the constitution every two years to consider pay increases for lawmakers based on changes in median household income. Baker's team determined that median household income in Massachusetts climbed by 4.19 percent between 2013 and 2015.  The governor, in a letter to Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, indicated that he used the American Community Survey, which is produced by the U.S. Census Bureau, to review changes in income across the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SouthCoastToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09) 3 hr Fish Have Whiskers 267
Trump catalogue of failure 21 hr Donald duck Von T... 26
News Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13) Dec 26 izmir escort 54
News Mass. measure seeks protections for undocumente... Dec 26 tomin cali 3
Beautiful Massachusetts Reservoir Dec 24 KoreaTravelVlog 1
News New Massachusetts trooper is 8-inch elf doll na... Dec 19 IFilmPigs 3
Bullshido MMA Forum (Nov '10) Dec 17 Itsover 6
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,838 • Total comments across all topics: 277,455,063

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC