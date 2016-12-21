Mass. governor signals he'll stall po...

Mass. governor signals he'll stall pot shop openings

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: UnionLeader.com

Gov. Charlie Baker indicated Thursday that he will sign a controversial bill passed by lawmakers that will push the opening of recreational pot shops into the summer of 2018, calling the six-month delay "consistent" with the concerns he's heard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionLeader.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump catalogue of failure Fri Donald duck Von T... 27
News A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09) Fri Fish Have Whiskers 267
News Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13) Dec 26 izmir escort 54
News Mass. measure seeks protections for undocumente... Dec 26 tomin cali 3
Beautiful Massachusetts Reservoir Dec 24 KoreaTravelVlog 1
News New Massachusetts trooper is 8-inch elf doll na... Dec 19 IFilmPigs 3
Bullshido MMA Forum (Nov '10) Dec 17 Itsover 6
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Climate Change
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,776 • Total comments across all topics: 277,489,053

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC