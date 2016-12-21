Mass. among few states that has not a...

Mass. among few states that has not adopted federal tax deadlines

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Sentinel & Enterprise

With just a week to go unto the legislative session resets, accountants are pushing the House Ways and Means Committee to advance a state tax code change that they say will reduce uncertainty for taxpayers and tax collectors, and avoid millions in extra costs to businesses. Changing the tax filing deadline for certain corporations to mirror a recent change in the federal tax code would help give state budget managers a better idea of what the state will collect in revenue, and not passing the bill would mean a higher cost of compliance for Massachusetts companies, the Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel & Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Massachusetts Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13) Mon izmir escort 54
News A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09) Mon Queen Marchetti 266
News Mass. measure seeks protections for undocumente... Mon tomin cali 3
Beautiful Massachusetts Reservoir Dec 24 KoreaTravelVlog 1
Trump catalogue of failure Dec 22 Not my President 24
News New Massachusetts trooper is 8-inch elf doll na... Dec 19 IFilmPigs 3
Bullshido MMA Forum (Nov '10) Dec 17 Itsover 6
See all Massachusetts Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Massachusetts Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,967 • Total comments across all topics: 277,381,413

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC