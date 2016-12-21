Mass. among few states that has not adopted federal tax deadlines

With just a week to go unto the legislative session resets, accountants are pushing the House Ways and Means Committee to advance a state tax code change that they say will reduce uncertainty for taxpayers and tax collectors, and avoid millions in extra costs to businesses. Changing the tax filing deadline for certain corporations to mirror a recent change in the federal tax code would help give state budget managers a better idea of what the state will collect in revenue, and not passing the bill would mean a higher cost of compliance for Massachusetts companies, the Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants said.

