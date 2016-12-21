Mass. among few states that has not adopted federal tax deadlines
With just a week to go unto the legislative session resets, accountants are pushing the House Ways and Means Committee to advance a state tax code change that they say will reduce uncertainty for taxpayers and tax collectors, and avoid millions in extra costs to businesses. Changing the tax filing deadline for certain corporations to mirror a recent change in the federal tax code would help give state budget managers a better idea of what the state will collect in revenue, and not passing the bill would mean a higher cost of compliance for Massachusetts companies, the Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel & Enterprise.
Add your comments below
Massachusetts Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Turkish Airlines to launch Boston-Istanbul flig... (Jul '13)
|Mon
|izmir escort
|54
|A gay man fights for equal rights (Apr '09)
|Mon
|Queen Marchetti
|266
|Mass. measure seeks protections for undocumente...
|Mon
|tomin cali
|3
|Beautiful Massachusetts Reservoir
|Dec 24
|KoreaTravelVlog
|1
|Trump catalogue of failure
|Dec 22
|Not my President
|24
|New Massachusetts trooper is 8-inch elf doll na...
|Dec 19
|IFilmPigs
|3
|Bullshido MMA Forum (Nov '10)
|Dec 17
|Itsover
|6
Find what you want!
Search Massachusetts Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC