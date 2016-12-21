Looking back at 2016: Pot legalization, rail route among top news stories
While a months-long drought left swaths of Massachusetts parched during much of 2016, a flood of important events and milestones cascaded through the Bay State throughout the year. It was a year that saw Massachusetts say farewell to both manned tollbooths and retiring Red Sox star David Ortiz.
